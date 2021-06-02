St. George police searching for individual who caused $30k in damages to trees

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for the individual or individuals who cut down mesquite trees in the Virgin River North Trail Mayor’s Loop area.

“At this point over 30 trees have been destroyed which is about $30k in damages,” said a Facebook post from St. George Police Department. “Our SG City Parks Department works hard to plant and maintain these trees and other vegetation to improve the bike path areas for all of us.”

If you were in this area between last Thursday, May 27, and today, June 2, and noticed anyone cutting down the trees or dragging them away, you are asked to call SGPD dispatch at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 21P014215.