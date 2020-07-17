St. George police searching for juvenile runaway

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for a juvenile runaway.

A Facebook post from police said Leah Shae Douglas, 14, was last seen June 9 at approximately 2 p.m. in St. George.

Leah is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall and 90 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green camo joggers with a dark shirt, and black Vans. (She no longer has braces.)

Anyone who sees Leah or knows her whereabouts is asked to call SGPD on 435-627-2300 and reference case 20P017772.