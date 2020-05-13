St. George police searching for missing 17-year-old

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for a 17-year-old missing since May 10.

A BOLO (Be on the Lookout For) poster issued by St. George Police Department said Habakkuk “Hab” Lopez was last seen in the area of South Bluff in St. George. He could be in the Cedar City area, officials said.

Lopez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone that sees Lopez or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call SGPD on 435-627-4300. The reference number in this incident is 20P012090.