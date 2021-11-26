St. George Police searching for missing man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police are searching for a missing man with a possible undiagnosed mental condition.

A Facebook post from St. George Police Department said Jerold Ray Knudson, 38, was last seen leaving his home in Hemlock Circle on Nov. 11. He was reported missing on Nov. 20.

“Jerold walked into the desert area headed toward Web Hill and he was last seen wearing a light-colored button up shirt, dark pants and tennis shoes,” the post said.

“He does not have his wallet with him. There is concern that Jerold may be experiencing an undiagnosed mental condition causing him to be paranoid.”

Knudson is described as 6’4″ and 200 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Knudson’s whereabouts or who sees him is asked to call SGPD on 435-627-4300 and reference case 21P030397.