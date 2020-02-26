St. George police searching for missing man ‘with mental health condition’

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for an 18-year-old missing man they say has a “mental health condition and could be easily manipulated.”

A Facebook post from St. George Police Department said Riley Christopher Perry-McCoy was last seen in St. George on the evening of Feb. 15.

It’s possible he could be in the West Valley City area, the post said.

Perry-McCoy is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, jeans and white Converse shoes.

Anyone who sees Perry-McCoy or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the SGPD on 435-627-4300 and reference 20P004262.