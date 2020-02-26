St. George police searching for missing man ‘with mental health condition’

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Riley Christopher Perry-McCoy. Photo Courtesy: SGPD

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for an 18-year-old missing man they say has a “mental health condition and could be easily manipulated.”

A Facebook post from St. George Police Department said Riley Christopher Perry-McCoy was last seen in St. George on the evening of Feb. 15.

It’s possible he could be in the West Valley City area, the post said.

Other Stories of Interest:  Driver transported to hospital after head-on crash in West Valley City

Perry-McCoy is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, jeans and white Converse shoes.

Anyone who sees Perry-McCoy or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the SGPD on 435-627-4300 and reference 20P004262.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here