St. George police searching fod runaway juvenile

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 24. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Valentine’s Day.

Officials said in a Facebook post that Hanna Noel Boyd is listed as a runaway. She was last seen in St. George the evening of Feb. 14.

There is no further information on where she might be or who she may be with, officials said.

Hannah is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds and has brown and purple hair. She has four piercings in each ear and three nose rings. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and purple and green plain pants.

Anyone that sees Hannah or knows her whereabouts is asked to call SGPD on 435-626-4300 and reference incident 20P004138.