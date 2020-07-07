St. George police searching for runaway juvenile

ST. GEORGE, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are searching for a runaway juvenile.

A Facebook post from SGPD said Harmony Olson, 15, was last seen on June 23 at approximately 9 a.m. in downtown St. George. It is believed she could still be in the downtown area.

Harmony is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and hair that is dyed black on one side and pink on the other side; the pink may be faded. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone that sees the teen or has any information on her is asked to call SGPD on 435-627-4300 and reference case 20P016221.