St. George police seek actual pick-pocket

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help in identifying a thief who picked a woman’s purse while shopping, then spent some of the proceeds while both were still in the store.

“ St. George Police are looking to identify this suspect who is wanted for theft from an elderly person at Walmart,” reads a departmental post on social media. “If anyone recognizes him, please call police and reference incident number 23P008444.

The suspect took the wallet from the elderly female’s purse while she was wearing it. “ We have talked with you about keeping your purse on your person and this female did that. Unfortunately the suspect was still able to reach in and take her wallet.”

The suspect then used her cards for purchases at the Walmart while she was still in the store shopping.

“Remember to be alert and aware of your surroundings. Thank you for your help!” The department can be reached at (435) 627-4300 or (435) 627-4377.