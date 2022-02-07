St. George Police seek help identifying suspect in license plate thefts

IVINS, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect after multiple license plates were stolen from vehicles, including one of their own.

“We need your help! On 2-6-22 one of our patrol vehicles was vandalized and multiple license plates were stolen from several vehicles in Ivins,” the department’s statement says. “SCIPD is investigating and we’re hopeful that the video surveillance photos will help identify this suspect.”

Images show a suspect walking, carrying license plates.

“If you have information, please contact SCIPD through dispatch at 435-627-4300 or through the administrative office at 435-652-1122,” the statement says.