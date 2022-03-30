St. George police seek information on missing, endangered man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The St. George Police Department is asking the public to report any sightings of a missing, endangered local man who was last seen on Wednesday morning.

Alapati “Paul” Schenke was last seen at about 7:15 a.m. when he left for his daily walk. An alert was issued after 70-year-old Schwenke, who has dementia, failed to return.

Schwenke is believed to be wearing a snow cap, jacket and sweats of unknown color.

He is described as a Pacific Islander with fair skin. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds.

Anyone with information on Schwenke’s location is asked to call officials at 435-627-4300.