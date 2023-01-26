St. George police seek public tips to solve shooting

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are reaching out to the public for leads after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

At approximately 10 p.m. Monday, the St. George Consolidated Communication Center received a call from a citizen who reported hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle located in Bloomington Hills, according to a Tuesday night post by the St. George Police Department.

Officers responded to the area and found evidence supporting the report.

“An officer assigned to St. George Regional Hospital then reported to dispatch that a person had arrived at the Emergency Department with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim is expected to survive.”

St. George police detectives are actively working the case and no other details will be released at this time, according to the statement.

It is believed there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the SGPD at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 23P001977.