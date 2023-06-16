St. George police seek runaway, warn against harboring

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who ran away from home a week ago.

St. George police are also warning it is illegal under Utah law to harbor a runaway.

Henry Ayala Rivas, 14, is described as 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a Thursday night post on social media by St. George PD.

“Henry was last seen running away from his home in the area of 1900 W. 1600 N. on June 8 around 10 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, black sweater with white or yellow lettering, and white crocs with a pizza drawn on one of them.”

“We ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry Rivas call police. Thank you.”

SGPD can be reached at 435-627-4300, reference incident 23P015180.