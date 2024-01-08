St. George police seek tips on endangered missing woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police are asking the public for tips regarding the whereabouts of a woman missing since mid-November.

“On Nov. 16, 2023, Courtney stole her mother’s car and has not been seen since,” the poster says. “The car was located a few days later in Kane County. Courtney has mental health and drug addiction issues.

“Courtney had green hair, and before going missing she changed the color back to brown. Her clothing description is unknown. If you have information regarding Courtney, please call St. George Police at 435-627-4300. Thank you.”

The poster describes Courtney Lynne Townsend, 32, as standing 4 feet 11 inches, weighing 110 pounds, and having blue eyes and brown hair. Her case number is 23P032456.