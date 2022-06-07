St. George police seek tips to help locate woman missing since April 3

ST. GEORGE, Utah, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police officials are asking the public for tips to help them find a 20-year-old woman named Kataya.

She was last seen on April 3 of this year when she officials believe she was picked up from an undisclosed facility in St. George by people named Richard Sims and Rebecca Brown, the police statement says.

“Kataya’s last known residence was in Cedar City,” the SGPD statement says. “Kataya is known to visit Tooele, Granstville, Taylorsville, Salt Lake City, Salina and Richefield. Any information that would aid in locating Kataya is appreciated.”

The missing woman is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 145 to 170 pounds. Her hair is red, but may be died black. Her eyes are hazel.

To contact St. George Police, call 435-627-4300. The incident number is 22P013776.