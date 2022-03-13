Suspect jailed after shooting, biting and tasing in St. George brawl, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old man was booked into jail early Thursday morning after a shooting, biting and tasing incident, involving three men and at least a couple of cops.

The suspect in the case, identified as Shiloh Lynn Cody, is facing charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Three counts of assault against a police officer/military service member, a class A misdemeanor

Interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

The incident began when police were dispatched at 1:35 a.m. to the area of 1200 W. 360 North.

A police affidavit included in the case’s probable cause statement said that while responding to the call, “officers learned that a gun had been fired several times during the altercation.”

When the first officer arrived on scene, he saw three males involved in a fight. He attempted to intervene, “but one male, later identified as Shiloh Cody, was biting the other subject and would not let go…” the probable cause statement said.

A Taser was deployed to finally stop the assault, the police statement said.

Officers say the entire episode began when a man heard a disturbance outside his apartment. Police say he was armed when he went outdoors and encountered Cody, telling him he was trying to sleep. He also told Cody “not to come towards his residence.”

Cody ignored the man’s warning and advanced towards him “in an aggressive manner…”

A fight started and both men “went to the ground,” according to the probable cause statement.

Police said during the struggle, Cody “grabbed [the victim’s] throat, bit his right middle finger, and slammed the back of his head into the ground several times.”

Cody then allegedly gained control of the gun and three shots were fired, at least one of which hit the victim in the shoulder, the probable cause statement said.

Another man joined in the fight and police say Cody bit him, too, “causing serious injury to his arm.”

Once Cody was subdued he was transported to Washington County’s jail, the Purgatory Correctional Facility, where he was booked without bail.