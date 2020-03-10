St. George police warn of Social Security scam

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are warning residents of a Social Security scam.

A Facebook post from St. George Police Department Tuesday morning said: “Have you received a phone call from the ‘Social Security Administration’ asking you to verify your SSN? Hang up, it’s a scam.”

The post said the Federal Trade Commission recommends if you get this type of scam call, you should hang up immediately. It adds: