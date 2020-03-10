St. George police warn of Social Security scam

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George police are warning residents of a Social Security scam.
A Facebook post from St. George Police Department Tuesday morning said: “Have you received a phone call from the ‘Social Security Administration’ asking you to verify your SSN? Hang up, it’s a scam.”
The post said the Federal Trade Commission recommends if you get this type of scam call, you should hang up immediately. It adds:
- Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue. Your bank accounts are not about to be seized.
- SSA will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or purchase gift cards.
- The real SSA phone number is 800-772-1213, remember, scammers are putting that number in the caller ID. If you are worried about what the caller says, hang up and call 800-772-1213 to speak to the real SSA.
- Never give any part of your Social Security number, bank account information, or credit card number to anyone who contacts you.
If you wish to report a Social Security scam, click here.