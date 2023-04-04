St. George police warn residents of armed, dangerous burglary suspect; urge not to approach him

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The St. George Police Department has issued an alert, saying it is actively searching for a suspect after a business burglary during which shots were fired.

“*Alert* St. George Police Department is actively searching for Jason Fierro in connection with a business burglary where he discharged a firearm multiple times,” says a SGPD news release issued just before noon Tuesday. “JASON FIERRO IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS. DO NOT APPROACH.”

The department asks that “If you see Jason Fierro or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately and reference SGPD Incident 23P008491. Police are actively searching for this suspect and we will continue to update this post as necessary.”

Fierro is 26 and stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall. His weight is approximately 235 pounds. He has tattoos on his left forearm, the police statement says.

The suspect was last seen wearing black shirt/hoodie, black shorts, tennis shoes and a camo backpack.

“He is known to change clothing, so don’t rely on this clothing description,” the SGPD statement says. “He could be in possession of a very large green hiking backpack. Again, if you see Jason Fierro, call 911 and do not approach.”