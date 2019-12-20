St. George suspect facing felony theft charge after allegedly taking U-Haul for 30 days

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 19, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man is facing a felony theft charge after he allegedly rented a U-Haul truck for four days — but took it for 30.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Matthew Allyn Newtown-Carrillo, 19, is facing the theft charge, which is a second-degree felony.

The arresting officer responded to a vehicle theft call Monday, the probable cause statement said, and made contact with the site manager at Towne Storage at 2012 E. Riverside Drive.

“He explained to me a U-Haul truck with an Arizona license plate had been rented on Nov. 18 by Matthew Newtown-Carillo,” the statement said. “The U-Haul was due back at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22, but was never returned. He stated he, along with multiple other employees had attempted contact with Matthew, but were unsuccessful in the return of the truck. He stated he wanted to list the vehicle stolen.”

The vehicle was listed on the National Crime Information Center website on Monday and on the same day, the arresting officer found the vehicle at the Economy Inn at 525 E. St. George Blvd. The suspect was found in a room in the hotel.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect said he was willing to speak with the officer.

“He admitted to keeping the truck after the return date knowing he should have taken it back,” the statement said. “He stated he had the keys to the truck in the room which was also registered under his name. Matthew stated he knew it was vehicle theft.”

Newtown-Carrillo was placed under arrest and transported him to Purgatory Jail with his bail set at $10,000.

The alleged crime was committed when the suspect was on probation or parole.