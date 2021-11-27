St. George woman arrested after allegedly trying to send meth through the mail

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George woman has been arrested after she allegedly attempted to send methamphetamine through the mail.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Tyson Tomaiko, 42, is facing charges of:

Distribute/offer/arrange distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

On Nov. 15 at about 7:12 p.m., a St. George police officer was dispatched to the UPS Store at 1812 W. Sunset Blvd. on a report of a suspicious package. The person mailing the package, who was identified as Tomaiko, claimed the package contained only plastic shopping bags she was sending to a friend. After an investigation, the package was found to contain a white crystal substance that was found to be methamphetamine. Tomaiko was not located at that time.

On Monday morning, an officer responded to an address in the area of 400 N. 2300 West in Santa Clara in an attempt to make contact with Tomaiko. It was also found that Tomaiko had two active warrants out for her arrest, both issued by the 5th District Court. Tomaiko was located in front of her house and was arrested for the two warrants.

“She said she did not know about either warrant,” the statement said. “I spoke with Tyson about the package that had been mailed during this case on 10/15/21. She said she did not know what was in the package and was only mailing it for a friend. This was in direct contrast to what she told the employees at the business when she initially mailed it, where she claimed it was ‘plastic shopping bags.'”

During a search of Tomaiko’s person, the officer located a piece of tin foil that had been rolled into a loose fitting ball, with a “brown shimmering substance,” that appeared to be heroin. “Tyson said she had only found it that morning while cleaning up her driveway, and did not know what it was,” the statement said.

Tomaiko was on probation or parole at the time of the incident.

She was transported to Washington County Jail with her bail set at $10,000.