St. George woman found dead, man in custody after he contacts police at station

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in custody after appearing at the St. George Police Department Wednesday about 8:00 am and reporting “a possibly deceased female” at an area residence.

Officers performed a welfare check and located a deceased female. “The manner of death and identification of those involved will not be released at this time,” SGPD said.

The man who contacted police was taken into custody.

“There is no threat to the public at this time,” says the the SGPD statement, issued at 10:23 a.m.

“A portion of the Police Department’s parking lot is closed while a vehicle believed to be associated with this incident is processed by detectives, however our lobby remains open.”

The investigation is underway, and further information will be released in the future, the statement says.