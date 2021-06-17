Stage 1 fire restrictions to begin Friday in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest

Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Utah, June 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire restrictions will be implemented in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Friday.

“Fires, campfires and charcoal briquettes are allowed only in designated areas,” said a news release from the U.S. Forest Service. “The restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, in designated areas, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.”

Additional restrictions may be applied as conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until significant precipitation is received, officials said.

“Visitors should use extreme caution while recreating on national forest lands,” the news release said. “Fireworks are prohibited on all federal lands.”