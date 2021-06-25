Stage 2 fire restrictions now in place for parts of Utah

UTAH, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Stage 2 fire restrictions are now in place for parts of Utah.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info Friday morning reminds residents that the restrictions are in place for all National Forest System lands within the Manti-La Sal National Forest, on all BLM Price Field Office lands located in Carbon and Emery counties, as well as unincorporated private lands in southeastern Utah including Carbon, Emery, Grand, San Juan and Sanpete counties.

This level of restriction means that no open fires of any kind are allowed. Compressed or liquid gas grills, stoves, firepits with a shutoff valve are allowed with proper clearance of flammable materials.

In addition, this level of restriction means the following:

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.

No fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.

No cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

No operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.

For more information about fire restrictions click here.