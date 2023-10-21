Star U of U gymnast retires from team and the sport over handling of abuse allegations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Star University of Utah gymnast Kara Eaker announced Friday she was leaving the school and the team, and retiring from the sport itself, over the handling of abuse allegations.

“For two years while training with the Utah Gymnastics Team, I was a victim of verbal and emotional abuse,” she said on Instagram. “As a result, my physical, mental and emotional health has rapidly declined.”

The announcement came just weeks after the school’s review of allegations of a toxic culture around the gymnastics team, including a law firm’s investigation. Coach Tom Farden was not found to have violated NCAA regulations, but policy and procedural changes were recommended.

Eaker said in her Instagram announcement the university’s response amounted to gaslighting, although she didn’t mention Farden by name. The probe by the law firm Husch Blackwell she called incomplete and lacking credibility.

She said officials were dismissive of her complaints, which left her shocked. And now in treatment.

“I had been seeing a university athletics psychologist for a year and a half and I’m now seeing a new provider twice a week because of suicidal and self-harm ideation and being unable to care for myself properly,” the two-time All-American said.