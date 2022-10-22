Salt Lake City police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian accident on S. State Street

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian accident near 1100 South State Street.

The incident was first called into 911 dispatchers Friday about 9:05 p.m.

Witnesses who were on scene prior to the arrival of first responders told Gephardt Daily they saw a lone victim lying unresponsive in the southbound lanes of traffic in front of an auto parts store.

At least one person attempted life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, the witness said.

A white passenger car with front end damage remained near the crash site while officers interviewed the driver, who police on scene confirmed to Gephardt Daily was cooperating with the investigation.



Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.