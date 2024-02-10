1 dead in Salt Lake City crash on 5600 West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were warning motorists away from the site of a fatal traffic crash Friday night on Salt Lake city’s west side..

A medical helicopter was on the scene, the Salt Lake City Police Department said on social media late Friday night, and advising 5600 W is closed from I-80 to 150 S.

“One person has died,” the department posted on X (Twitter). “Two other people have non life-threatening injuries.”