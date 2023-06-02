Update: SLCPD investigating Redwood Rd. stabbing death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing with a suspect already in custody.

“We are investigating a stabbing behind 1875 S. Redwood Road,” the department said on social media at 6:49 p.m.

The incident at 1805 S. Redwood Road was first reported shortly after 5 p.m. with officers on scene indicating the male victim had been stabbed multiple times.

A second tweet issued after 8 p.m. indicated the victim had died.

A departmental public information officer was preparing to brief reporters on scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.