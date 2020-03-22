State clarifies order limiting gatherings to groups of 10

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2020, (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statement Saturday regarding a recent order to limit mass gatherings to groups of 10 or fewer to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Utah Department of Health has amended that order “to clearly remove the potential criminal penalty associated with gathering in groups larger than 10,” a news release from the Governor’s Office said.

The governor’s statement follows:

“Implementing rigorous social distancing measures is crucial to preventing the spread of novel coronavirus, but we don’t want Utahns to feel like we are threatening them with criminal prosecution.

“We strongly encourage Utahns to follow state recommendations to avoid group gatherings, so we can reduce the number of COVID-19 cases we see in Utah.”

The order expands on the importance and the intent of recommendations limiting mass gatherings. It also recommends best practices for businesses, the news release said.

To view the full order, click here.