State lawmakers pave way for new arena for Utah Jazz, NHL franchise

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah lawmakers have passed a bill allowing tax dollars to help fund a new downtown arena for the Utah Jazz and a potential National Hockey League team.

SB272 made its way through the Utah Legislature on its final day, getting a final approval in the Senate on Friday, and now goes to Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature.

The bill creates a “capital city revitalization zone” and allows Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith to move forward with plans to either renovate Delta Center or build a new area capable of hosting both NBA and NHL games.

“A thriving state needs a thriving downtown in its capital city. With today’s passage of the Capital City Reinvestment Zone bill, we are poised to invest deeply in Salt Lake City’s downtown experience,” the Smiths said in a joint statement with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us, and we’re thrilled to have this seminal opportunity to partner together to reimagine the downtown experience — to create a comprehensive, visionary plan that generates a vibrant, safe, and fully activated downtown.

“With Utah Jazz games, the latest Broadway shows, world-renowned concerts, global events and the opportunity to attract the Olympics and NHL, the downtown experience will serve as the state’s anchor for arts, culture, sports and entertainment.

“This is a great day for all Utahns and we look forward to continued collaboration toward our goal of creating an unrivaled experience in downtown Salt Lake City.”

Ryan Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz, made a formal request in January that the NHL begin the process of expanding into Utah.

The Smiths have been in discussions with Bettman since early 2022 about why they believe Utah is an ideal market for an NHL franchise.

SJR12, another bill supporting Smith’s efforts to bring the NHL to Utah, unanimously passed both the House and Senate during the legislative session.