State liquor store in Murray closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MURRAY, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has closed the state liquor store in Murray after an employee reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

DABC spokesman Terry Wood told Gephardt Daily the employee of the store at 5056 S. State St. took a test Saturday after having contact with a family member who tested positive for the virus. The employee did not come into work Sunday, Wood said.

All other employees at the store are self-isolating and will be tested for COVID-19 as well.

Wood said a professional sanitation company will now now clean the store, but because of high demand that cannot happen until Wednesday afternoon. That cleaning will likely take four to five hours so the store may reopen later on Wednesday.

The state liquor store in Moab has also been closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Wood said all employees at that store have now been tested and the results are negative. The store will be deep cleaned and is likely to reopen later this week.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.