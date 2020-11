VERNAL, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah state liquor store in Vernal has reopened Monday.

The store reopened at 11 a.m., said a tweet from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

“The store has been disinfected and sanitized following a positive employee COVID test,” the tweet said. “Tri-County Health Department cleared the store for reopening.”

The store closed Tuesday, Oct. 27 and was then professionally sanitized and disinfected.