State of Wyoming confirms 3rd death in Green River Tunnel crash

GREEN RIVER, Wyoming, Feb. 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol and state officials have confirmed a third death resulting from the Green River Tunnel crash that happened on Friday.

The crash happened at about 11:37 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of the Interstate 80 tunnel near milepost 90.

“WHP has cleared about half of the vehicles involved in the tunnel fire, basically to the middle of the 1,200 foot tunnel,” the Sunday update says.

“Last night, four passenger vehicles and nine commercial vehicles were removed from the crash site. In total, WHP believes 26 vehicles were involved in the event: 10 passenger vehicles and 16 commercial vehicles. Six commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles were completely destroyed by the fire.”

Photo by Wyoming Highway Patrol

Through an emergency contracting process, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has contracted DeBernardi Construction to begin moving concrete barriers to the crossover lanes in preparation for guiding traffic head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel. WYDOT expects this to be in place by Wednesday.

“Thank you to the community of Green River for your support in keeping traffic moving during this thorough and complicated investigation,” said WYDOT District Engineer John Eddins. “We know that the detoured traffic was very impactful to your community this weekend, and we will continue to work to minimize impacts.”

Image from Google Maps

There will be a 10.5 ft. width and 16 ft. height restriction through the head-to-head lanes in the eastbound tunnel. Oversized vehicles should contact WYDOT’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Find information here.

“WYDOT and WHP are working closely with the National Transportation Safety Board on parallel crash investigations.”