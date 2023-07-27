State offers license plate fund-raiser for the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The state has created a new license plate on behalf of the Great Salt Lake. “Good news,” the state Division of Water Resources announced on social media. “There’s now another way that you can help safeguard Great Salt Lake.

“Sign up and apply for the special license plate! Purchasing and sporting this plate will not only show your support for the preservation of the lake, but will also contribute to a fund managed by our sister agency — Utah Forestry, Fire & State Lands — which will be used to benefit and conserve the Great Salt Lake watershed and ecosystem.”

Apply and learn more about other ways you can get involved in Great Salt Lake preservation by visiting greatsaltlake.utah.gov/get-involved.