State probing Juab County election concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson has initiated an investigation into possible Juab County election misconduct.

Henderson asked the Utah Attorney General’s Office for the probe after Juab County officials reported “potential election offenses,” to state election officials, according to a Friday press release from Henderson’s office.

The concerns focus on former Juab County Clerk/Auditor Alaina E. Lofgran, whose term in office concluded at the end of last year, according to the statement.

The alleged misconduct was reported to state officials last month. A subpoena was issued Monday in the probe, Henderson’s office said, declining further detail and deferring questions on the investigation to the Attorney General’s Office, which has yet to comment.

“Trust in elections is a hallmark of our system of government,” Henderson said. “All reports of election violations are treated with utmost urgency.

“So far, the allegations and evidence warrant a state investigation that could involve criminal charges.

“I want to thank Juab County officials who immediately brought these problems to light and have cooperated fully.”