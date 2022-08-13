State reaches out to Ukrainians refugees living in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The state is reaching out to Ukrainians who relocated to Utah to escape the war in their homeland.

“Are you a Ukrainian that arrived to the United States recently? Did you sponsor Ukrainians lately?” reads the recent post on social media from Utah Refugee Services, a division of the Department of Workforce Services. “Join us online to learn about community resources that are available to assist you.”

According to the agency’s Facebook page, Refugee Services hosts some kind of outreach event every Thursday for Ukrainians. In addition to regular zoom conferences, in-person gatherings are held at the Utah Refugee Center, 150 N 1950 W, Salt Lake City.

Topics cover everything from health/medical to legal and educational resources and services.

Refugee Services can be reached at (801) 618-5096 as well as via the links on its Utah Refugee Services,”>Facebook page.