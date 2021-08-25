State School Board issues statement on member’s social media posts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah State Board of Education has issued a statement distancing itself from comments made by board member Natalie Cline.

Cline has been posting length social media comments on critical race theory and slavery. One post on the topic starts, “Is CRT still in Utah classrooms? Absolutely.” Another starts, “And now for a brief history of slavery. Here’s the first thing you need to know. Slavery was not ‘invented’ by white people.”

The State School Board’s Letter appears, in full, below:

We have received public concern regarding a recent social media post by Board Member Natalie Cline, which names a specific school and contains no statement indicating the post is her personal opinion and not to be attributed to the board. We are reviewing this post for potential Board Bylaw violations.”

Member Cline and other board members are free to speak as private citizens outside of their official capacity as board members and in compliance with Board Bylaws. The comments of one board member as a private citizen do not reflect nor should be construed as the board’s position on any matter. Official board positions are made in public meetings, voted on by the full board, and documented on the website.

The board’s official position on issues, including some recently raised in Member Cline’s posts, can be found on the board’s website and include: the Board’s strategic plan , the Board’s Resolution Denouncing Racism and Supporting Equity in Schools, and civic education. The board does not condone rhetoric that is in opposition to these public positions or that inspires any type of hate speech against students.

Sincerely, Utah State Board of Education Leadership