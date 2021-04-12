State Street Boxing Gym issues statement after weekend shooting, injuries on site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The State Street Boxing Gym has issued a statement after a Saturday night shooting that left two people injured.

Salt Lake City Police told Gephardt Daily one person was shot in the hand and the other in the leg.

The glass in front of the gym at 854 S. State was shattered and shell casings from two different caliber weapons were found inside and outside the gym, police said.

Police said also say there appears to have been a party at the facility at the time of the shooting, although officers only found the two victims when they arrived on scene.

The gym management’s statement follows:

“State Street Boxing Gym is deeply saddened by the violence that happened near our gym in the middle of the night Saturday evening.

“Our mission is to stand up against violence through the discipline of boxing. Our gym is a safe place for all who choose to walk through the doors, it is a community of diversity, peace, and love. We are ashamed and disappointed in those who were involved in the violent acts that took place on State Street late last night.

“We are a family, a non-profit, and a community dedicated to the safety of the inner city youth of Salt Lake City and we are here to protect, and support our next generation of leaders who will stand up against injustice. No boxers or staff of State Street Boxing were involved in this incident.

“We would like to thank SLCPD for their quick and professional response and to the family who came to help with the clean up early Sunday morning.”