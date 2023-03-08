State wildlife officials capture, relocate mountain lion from Mapleton neighborhood

MAPLETON, Utah, March 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A mountain lion spotted in a Mapleton neighborhood this week was captured and relocated by state wildlife officials Tuesday.

Mapleton police issued a warning on social media Monday that a mountain lion had been seen in the northeast part of the city.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials responded to to track the animal and located it Tuesday morning hiding in some brush near 1700 North and 1200 East, police stated in a follow-up post.

“DNR officers gave her a little nap with a tranquilizer before releasing her to another area of the state,” the post states.

The female lion was estimated to be about 3 years old, officials said.

“We appreciate the DNR and the assistance they provide when we have wildlife calls in town,” the post states.