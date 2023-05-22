States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal

May 22 (UPI) — The three states that make up the Colorado River Basin reached a “historic” new conservation deal to preserve the future of the river system, the U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed Monday.

Arizona, California and Nevada submitted the proposal to address ongoing severe drought conditions along the river basin. The three make up the Lower Basin states and have committed to conserving at least 3 million-acre-feet of river system water through the end of 2026. Current operating guidelines are set to expire that year.

Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico make up the Upper Basin states, with the Colorado River serving as a vital water supply for all seven.

More than two thirds of the expanded conservation efforts by the three Lower Basin states will be financially compensated by the federal government through the Inflation Reduction Act. That money would pay for things to help increase water conservation in the near term while building longer-term efficiency.

About 700,000 of the proposed 3 million acre-feet would be voluntarily conserved by the three Lower Basin states without compensation.

In a White House statement Monday, President Joe Biden lauded the agreement, calling it “a critical step to building a sustainable, resilient future for states, tribes and communities throughout the west.”

The deal comes as the Colorado River System’s services approach critically low levels. Of particular concern are levels at the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell and Hoover Dam at Lake Mead.

Washington had given the states an initial deadline of last August to find a way to conserve water. The date was extended to this past January when no consensus was reached.

Six of the seven basin states later reached a tentative deal in January, with California holding out.

Days later, California submitted its own plan to conserve water from the critical natural resource, defying the six other states.

The California proposal called for larger cutbacks to water use and prioritizing water supplies with the goal of saving tens of millions of gallons over the next three years, and called for a greater commitment from Arizona.

“There are 40 million people, seven states, and 30 Tribal Nations who rely on the Colorado River Basin for basic services such as drinking water and electricity. Today’s announcement is a testament to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to working with states, Tribes and communities throughout the West to find consensus solutions in the face of climate change and sustained drought,” Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement Monday, applauding the states for reaching a consensus.