Statewide forecast: Excessive heat a health hazard this week

UTAH, July 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — We’re having a heatwave, and if you think temperatures seem a tad extreme, you’re right. The numbers back you up.

Today, Sunday, the high in St. George is predicted at 113 degrees, and highs remain in the triple digits at least through Saturday.

But on Wednesday night, Park City gets to chill out at 60 degrees.

Sunday, nearly all of Utah is under a Heat Advisory, according to the National Weather Service, and parts of northwest Utah and southern Utah are under a Red Flag Warning or Excessive Heat Warning, the NPS says. Below are weather predictions for multiple cities around the state, all with links to click for the latest updated information.

Do your best to stay cool and hydrated, Utahns, and to make sure nobody waits even minutes in a hot car.

Below is Utah’s statewide forecast for Sunday afternoon. All graphics are from the National Weather Service. For an updated statewide forecast, which is interactive, click here.

Logan

Salt Lake City

Park City

Richfield/Central Utah

Moab

St. George

