Statewide forecast: Excessive heat, hazardous weather coming to parts of Utah

UTAH, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s weather gets pretty toasty this weekend, with some southern and eastern locations reaching dangerously hot temperatures.

Between now and Monday, the National Weather Service is predicting highs on 105, in St. George and Moab.

The graphics below, all from the National Weather Service, show current predictions for five areas of Utah, with links to click to access the most current information.

And the map immediately below shows statewide conditions as of 3 p.m. Thursday, with excessive heat (marked in bright pink) in southwest Utah and a hazardous weather outlook (in light beige) for eastern Utah.

Stay hydrated and safe, please. And check on friends who can’t.

For updated information and to use interactive features, click the National Weather Service link, here.

To see local forecasts, check below. Locations are listed north to south.

Here’s the Logan/Cache County forecast. To check for updated information, click here.

Here’s the Salt Lake City area forecast. To check for updated information, click here.

Here’s the Central Utah forecast, based on weather predicted for Richfield. For updates, click here.

Here’s the forecast for the Moab/Grand Junction, Colo., area. For updates, click here.

And here’s the forecast for the St. George area. For updates, click here.