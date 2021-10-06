Statewide virtual job fair to take place Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday, Oct. 7.

More than 100 Utah employers are hiring for thousands of open positions statewide and will participate in the free online event, said a news release from the department.

“While Utah’s unemployment rate remains low at 2.6 percent, we continue to see a substantial need for workers to fill open positions across many industries,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “We hope that Utahns looking for work or a job change will attend the fair, connect with employers and get hired.”

Full-time and part-time job openings are available in industries including health care, banking, retail, research and science, transportation, government, hospitality and more. Find a complete list of participating employers here.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will be able to see a digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer. After clicking on an employer booth, the job seeker can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot

The statewide virtual job fair will go from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should pre-register at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to ‘my Job Search.’ On the day of the event, log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join. The department is also offering an online workshop Wednesday to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.