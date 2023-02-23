Stay off the roads if you can – and no parking

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — In an alert likely true in most towns, Taylorsville Police advise that anyone parking on the street in the current winter storm may be fined and their vehicle towed.

“As predicted, this latest snowstorm came with a punch,” the department posted on social media Wednesday evening. “TVPD has been working continuously throughout the day assisting motorists who were stuck or involved in crashes.

“We also had a few cruisers of our own to unbury. While snowplow crews have and continue to work non-stop, it could take a couple days to completely clear all public roadways.

“Please,” TVPD asks, “help them out by NOT parking vehicles on the public roadways until they are cleared of snow.”

Otherwise, the department advised, owners who leave their vehicles on the public roadway may be subject to citations in addition to their vehicles being towed as authorized by city ordinance.

“More snow is projected over the next week. So we appreciate your help and patience!”

The department cited the applicable city code:

PARKING PROHIBITED WHEN:

It is unlawful for any person who owns or has possession, custody or control of any vehicle or trailer to park or knowingly allow to be parked any vehicle or trailer on any street or highway.

After any snow and/or ice accumulation, until after the street or highway is cleared of snow and/or ice.