Stevie Nicks tour to stop at USANA Amphitheater

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has added four cities to her limited engagement tour, and one is West Valley City.

Nicks will play USANA Amphitheater at on Thursday, June 16, with tickets on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

The newly added shows, in Utah, Washington, California and Indiana, are in addition to her appearances at festivals including Bonnaroo and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Nicks is known both for her years with Fleetwood Mac, which sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, and as a solo artist who has been nominated for Grammys eight times, according to her Wikipedia biography. Her solo hits include “Stand Back,” “I Can’t Wait,” and “Stop Dragging My Heart Around.”

Visually, she is known for her blond hair, ragged-hemmed diaphanous gowns, and platform boots. In pop culture, Nicks has been irreverently memorialized in an episode of “South Park” that compares her vocal stylings to those of a goat.

Nicks’ contralto voice was described by a reviewer from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as a “gruff, feathery alto.”

Hear a sample below. And for concert ticket information, visit this Live Nation page.