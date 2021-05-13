Stockton man arrested after allegedly soliciting sexual acts

STOCKTON, Utah, May 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Stockton man was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly solicited sexual acts from a woman, including “her wearing a diaper.”

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Tooele said Scot M. Phillips, 48, is facing one charge of offer/agree to commit sexual act for fee or equivalent.

“While on patrol I was dispatched to a report of a male trying to get into a home,” the statement said. “After responding I came into contact with a gentleman known to me as Scot Phillips. I will note that Scot is currently on the sex offender registry.”

Phillips told the officer he was at the address trying to meet someone. He then allegedly admitted he was trying to meet a 30-year-old woman “for sex,” the statement said.

“Scot stated that she gave the address as a meeting place,” the statement said. “During this conversation Scot admitted he had paid this woman for sex.”

After being read his Miranda rights, Phillips said he had sent the woman $50 and agreed to give her $25 more after they had sex. Phillips allegedly admitted he knew what he was doing was illegal and that he was trying to solicit a prostitute. He had $25 in his wallet, the statement said.

“Scot admitted that he went to the home to have sex with this woman and when he went to the wrong house, he proceeded to a vacant house near by to wait for this woman,” the statement said.

Phillips stated he met this woman on Instagram and communicated using WhatsApp, a messaging service. “Scot agreed to let me see the conversation,” the statement said. “I will note I observed on Scot’s phone a text message conversation where he arranged to meet this woman for sex, including her wearing a diaper. She sent nude photos of herself and they agreed on a price.”

She then gave him an address in Stockton, which turned out to be a vacant home.

Phillips was transported to Tooele County Jail, where he was later ordered to be released with conditions.