Stockton Mayor: $3M loan required to replace water system, water bills to triple, or city could unincorporate

STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The mayor of the Tooele County town of Stockton issued a dramatic statement Wednesday, saying:

The town of approximately 621 residents needs to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system

Loan repayment will triple resident water bills to $96

Outdoor watering is now banned

And, failing implementation the above actions, the town may need to be unincorporated

“These items are scheduled to be discussed and may be acted upon at tomorrow’s emergency meeting,” Mayor Nando Meli said in a statement issued Wednesday on Facebook.

The meeting, at 7 p.m. Thursday, has been moved from City Hall to the Ballpark Pavilion as a large turnout is expected.

The mayor included the following letter:

Town Residents,

Due to the Town’s water system being in such disarray, we will need to take a $3 million loan out to replace the water system. This loan will cost each resident $66 a month additional on their water bill. Paying a total of $96 a month for water, not to include trash or sewer.

As of August 24, 2022 I am also issuing a ban on all outside watering, until such time that we can get our water system back to full capacity.

If these steps are not taken, we may need to unincorporate the town.

These items are scheduled to be discussed and maybe acted upon at tomorrow’s emergency meeting.