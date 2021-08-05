Stockton residents asked to limit water usage

STOCKTON, Utah, Aug. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Stockton residents have been asked to limit their water usage after flooding in the Tooele County town.

“Due to the flooding, the town’s water intake has been damaged,” said a Facebook post from Stockton Police Department. “As crews work to repair the system, we are operating solely on our backup well which is powered by generator. We do not want to overload this system.”

During this time, town officials are asking all residents to not water or use irrigation water. Household and stock water is acceptable, the post said.

“The town is working diligently to repair the intake as soon as we can,” the post said. “We will be posting updates on Facebook, the town’s marquee, and at the post office. If you have any questions please feel free to reach out to town hall at 435-882-3877 Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.”