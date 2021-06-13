Stolen car slams into Logan home, police say

LOGAN, Utah, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of a Logan townhome had to find somewhere else to sleep Saturday night, after a stolen car slammed into their building rupturing gas and electrical lines.

Police say it all started with a report of a car being swiped from a convenience store parking lot around 7 o’clock Saturday night.

While officers were on scene speaking with the vehicle’s owner they spotted the stolen car heading west on 1400 North.

Gephardt Daily was told the driver sped up, triggering a short chase that ended with car crashing into the townhome near the intersection of the 1140 North 400 West. Police say the driver got out and ran.

As officers searched for the driver a reverse 911 call went out, asking neighbors to shelter in place while giving them a description of the driver.

Police say it wasn’t long before an alert neighbor spotted a man matching the description going into a nearby residence.

Officers responded and took 23-year-old Jessie Angel Oliva into custody without incident. He was booked into the Cache County Jail on a number of criminal charges including automobile theft, evading an officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Logan City Fire Department and Dominion Energy were called in to deal with the gas leak and electrical issues caused by the car hitting the home. Police tell Gephardt Daily the crash also left a “dent” in the building.

As of 10:30 Saturday night, utility crews were still working to restore power to nearby homes.