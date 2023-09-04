Stolen SUV found in Jordan River near SLCPD office

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police and Fire departments responded to the scene Monday after an SUV was found in the Jordan River.

“We are working with @slcfire to recover a stolen SUV from the water near 1100 West 700 South,” says a social media post issued at 5:19 a.m. Monday.

“Officers believe the driver rolled the stolen SUV into the river and then left.

“Our investigation is ongoing. There is no swift water rescue occurring.”

The site is immediately southwest of a Salt Lake City Police Department location.

