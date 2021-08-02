Storms bring hail, flooding to Salt Lake, nearby counties; residents urged to use caution

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Aug. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Parts of Salt Lake County and the surrounding area are getting hit hard by heavy rain and flooding Sunday night.

Some streets in Salt Lake City are under enough water to disable vehicles and pose a serious safety hazard to anyone who ventures outside during the storm.

The National Weather Service issued a warning saying the following locations will experience flooding: Salt Lake City, Holladay, South Salt Lake, Canyon Rim, East Millcreek, Mount Olympus, Millcreek, Emigration Canyon, Mill Creek Canyon, Sugarhouse and University of Utah.

The University of Utah is experiencing debris flows that are clogging the streets and necessitating traffic control by police officers.

A video posted on Twitter by the Salt Lake City Police Department at about 8:30 p.m. shows the area along 400 South and 300 East near the Public Safety Building, where the heavy rain is posing a challenge for drivers.

Sunday 8:26 PM – This video taken near the Public Safety Building along 400 S. and 300 E. in downtown #SLC shows some of the localized street flooding occurring during this evening’s storm. Please be cautious while traveling. #utwx #Utah @NWSSaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/h4xVROk8U0 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) August 2, 2021

