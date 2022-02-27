Stranded 80-year-old snowmobiler rescued in Wasatch County as temps dip to minus 16 degrees

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 80-year-old snowmobiler had to be rescued Friday night after his snow machine became disabled near the Strawberry River in Wasatch County.

According to an online post by Wasatch County Search and Rescue, emergency dispatchers were notified the man was stranded after he called his family and told them his snowmobile had become disabled, and he “was going to walk out.”

Three snowmobile rescue teams and the Department of Public Safety helicopter were dispatched to the area, where the man was located by Wasatch County Search and Rescue team members. He was then transported to the trailhead by the DPS helicopter where he was checked out by Wasatch County Fire and EMS.

It was 16 degrees below zero at the time of the rescue, a process that took about four hours to complete, the WCSR statement said.

The snowmobiler was given a clean bill of health and returned to his family.